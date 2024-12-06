Iran urges Ukraine to stop supporting terrorists in region

According to Mehr News Agency, Mojtaba Damirchiloo, Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General of Eurasia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referred to reports regarding the illegal trade of weapons received from the United States by some Ukrainian officials and Ukraine's support for listed terrorist groups in Syria.

He termed these actions a blatant violation of international commitments related to the prevention and combat of terrorism and called for their immediate cessation.

Recalling the dangerous nature of Takfiri terrorist elements in Syria, which have long been on the UN Security Council’s list of terrorist organizations, Damirchiloo described the use of such groups to destabilize the West Asia region as an unethical policy, contrary to all principles and norms of international law.

The senior Iranian diplomat stressed that experience shows that alliances with terrorism only lead to the expansion of insecurity and violence in the world, and sooner or later, it will affect those who support it.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned the repeated and baseless claims made by Ukrainian officials regarding Iran's alleged role in the Ukraine conflict. Reiterating the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stressed that Tehran has consistently opposed the war from the beginning, has had no involvement in the conflict, and has always called for dialogue to find a diplomatic solution to the disagreements.

