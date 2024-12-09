4 Israeli troopers killed in a tunnel blast in S Lebanon

Maj. (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein, Master Sgt. (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose and Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Erez Ben Efraim killed when underground compound collapsed during operational activity, Ynet news reported.

The Israeli army spokesman explained about the incident, noting that four Israeli soldiers were inside a tunnel when an explosion caused it to collapse, killing all four soldiers. The operation to remove their bodies took 12 hours.

Earlier, local media in the Zionist regime reported the killing of six Israeli soldiers in Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

MNA