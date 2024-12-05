No alternative to “indispensable” UNRWA: UN chief

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is the principal means by which essential assistance is supplied to Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. There is no alternative to UNRWA, the Secretary-General said in a statement, according to the UN website.

The implementation of the laws could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which Guterres says is “unacceptable”.

“I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including under international humanitarian law and those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations. National legislation cannot alter those obligations,” the Secretary-General said.

Guterres has brought the matter to the attention of the UN General Assembly, which has mandated UNRWA´s work. He says the implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole.

MA/PR