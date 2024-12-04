US extends waiver for Iraq electricity imports from Iran

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State said in his Tuesday briefing that "On November 7th, the department did renew Iraq’s electricity waiver for the 23rd time since 2018." He was speaking in response to a journalist's question "Do you have any updates on the waiver on Iraq to import energy from Iran?"

"...as you know, this started in the previous administration – the State Department has permitted Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity while Iraq continues to develop its own domestic generation capacity," the spokesman added.

MNA