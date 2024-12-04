"As a result of active offensive actions, forces of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Sputnik, Ilyinka is a village southeast of Kurakhovo, located on the Sukhiye Yaly River. Its capture allows for further advances towards Uspenovka, where Russian forces can join with units advancing north from Bogoyavlenka. All of this complicates the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in Kurakhovo.

