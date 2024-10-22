South Korea, Ukraine "badly behaved dogs raised by US"

Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused South Korea and Ukraine of provoking nuclear states, which could have "enormous and fatal consequences."

"If you look at what they are doing, Seoul and Kyiv are very similar, begging for help and recklessly throwing nonsensical rhetoric against nuclear countries... It should be said that this is a common characteristic of all among the badly behaved dogs raised by the United States," Kim Yo Jong stated.

It was announced earlier that South Korea is considering the possibility of sending military personnel and intelligence officers to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s deployment of troops to support Russia. This was reported by Newsweek, citing South Korean media and intelligence sources.

South Korean intelligence noted that approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia, with plans to send a total of 12,000 troops, including special forces, to participate in the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On October 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has referenced intelligence reports indicating North Korea’s de facto involvement in the ongoing war, after reports have emerged indicating that more than 20 soldiers were killed near Donetsk due to a missile strike on October 3, including six North Korean officers.

MNA/