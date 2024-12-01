Iran FM terms diplomacy without field ineffective

Foreign Minister Araghchi made remarks during the ceremony commemorating Navy Day on Sunday.

He emphasized that diplomacy is a cost-effective and low-risk approach to achieving goals.

However, he noted that diplomacy without power is ineffective, and without a strong presence in the field, it lacks strength, adding that it is the combination of these two elements that leads to successful outcomes.

“As a diplomat, I have always emphasized that I am proud of my authority in the field and the armed forces”, Araghchi highlighted.

In these challenging times, when threats are at their peak, everyone has witnessed how Iranian armed forces have defended the country in tandem with diplomatic efforts, he said, adding that the Iranian military's readiness has thwarted any conspiracies against the nation.

Addressing the Takfiri terrorist acts in the region, Araghchi stated, "It has now become evident to all that the Takfiris, supported by groups like the United States and the Zionist regime, aim to destabilize the region."

He further asserted, "Terrorist groups and their supporters will not succeed and we will ultimately witness their defeat."

AMK/6303685