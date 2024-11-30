Syria MoD issues statement on Idlib, Aleppo developments

According to Sputnik, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced that "Thousands of terrorists with heavy weapons and a large number of drones launched a massive attack. The attack was carried out from multiple axes on positions in Aleppo and Idlib."

The statement added that "Our armed forces fought a fierce battle in an area over 100-kilometer long to stop the armed groups. In this process, a number of our forces were martyred and others were wounded."

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced that the country's army forces were preparing to carry out a large offensive against the terrorists and that extensive measures would be taken to ensure the safety and health of the residents of Aleppo.

The statement added "We will continue our operations and confront the terrorist groups in order to expel them and exercise the sovereignty of the government and state institutions over the entire city of Aleppo and its suburbs."

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced the redeployment of forces to support the defense lines and protect the lives of civilians and soldiers, and to prepare for the offensive due to the large number of terrorists and the multiple fronts in the conflict."

The Syrian Ministry of Defense statement concluded to sat "With the continued influx of terrorists from the northern borders and extensive military and technological support for them, these groups were able to enter large parts of Aleppo city neighborhoods over the past few hours, but they were unable to consolidate their positions due to the deadly and severe blows dealt by our forces. This process will continue until the arrival of backing forces and logistics equipment and their deployment in various areas in preparation for the counterattack."

