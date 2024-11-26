Iran FM Araghchi meets his counterparts in Lisbon

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Hersegovina Elmedin Konaković in Cascais, Lisbon on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

In his meeting with the Slovenian foreign minister, Araghchi pointed to Iran's principled policy of continuing and strengthening interaction with other countries, emphasizing the need for all parties to adhere to recognized international principles and standards and make joint efforts to address the international challenges.

During the meeting with Bosnian foreign minister, Iran's top diplomat referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to strengthen interactions with other countries, especially Islamic states, emphasizing Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina in bilateral and multilateral areas.

Araghchi explained Iran's positions on the latest regional and international developments, including Zionist regime's warmongering policy in West Asia, stressing the importance of mobilizing the international community to stop the genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the innocent people in Palestine and end the occupation of the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on November 24 on Monday to attend the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

MNA