Russian FM spox:

Russia, Iran work to set time for signing partnership deal

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is ready, and the countries are working to set a time for signing it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the new bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran, it is, as you know, ready," she said at a news conference, TASS reported.

"It will be signed, as Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said in Kazan at a meeting with Iranian President [Masoud Pezeshkian], as they attended the BRICS summit, in a solemn ceremony during a bilateral visit, and work is underway to set a time."

According to the diplomat, cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is developing "intensively, effectively and aims to benefit people in both countries."

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is intended to become a major milestone in the development of Russian-Iranian relations. The document will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, the manufacturing industry, transportation and agriculture.

