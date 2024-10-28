Yemeni armed forces reveal new modern submarine

The unveiling ceremony, held in the Red Sea on Sunday, sent a strong political and military message to hostile powers, Arab Journal reported on Monday.

Years ago, Yemeni forces seized a US underwater vehicle, Remus 600, in the Red Sea. After years of studies, they have replicated it to develop the Remus 600 and added it to their naval weapons.

During their drills, the naval and ground forces of Yemen used the underwater vehicle, which the Arab Journal described as a significant development in the Yemeni Armed Forces’ military technology.

Yemen could achieve the technology despite the repeated attacks carried out by the US, the UK, and the Israeli regime, the report says.

Such a military development will strengthen Yemen’s military power to face sea threats and safeguard its territorial waters.

Now, Yemen possesses modern tools that can change the regional and Red Sea dynamics, according to the report.

With this modern technology, Yemen will strengthen its position in any future talks on regional security.

The new military capability enables Yemen to be more successful in carrying out secret and precision attacks and capable of threatening the enemy’s vessels.

This development sends a clear message that Yemen has become a power that can threaten hostile forces in the region.

In line with its efforts to support the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, Yemen has been targeting ships and vessels destined for occupied Palestine.

Since the onset of the Gaza war over a year ago, nearly 43,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip. Additionally, 2,500 have been killed in Lebanon.

MNA/