Irish premier vows to arrest Netanyahu, Gallant

The Irish premier made the remarks after the International Criminal Court issued warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.

Asked by Irish national broadcaster RTE if Netanyahu would be arrested in Ireland, Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Friday, “Yes, absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants.”

The Tanaiste said war crimes have been committed in northern Gaza and added, “It’s a collective punishment of the people. They are war crimes. It’s genocidal.”

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

