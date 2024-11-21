Pezeshkian travels to Sistan and Baluchistan Province

Masoud Pezzekian arrived in Zahedan, the capital of the Sunni-majority Sistan and Baluchistan Province to mark the first travel of his pre-planned provincial trips across Iranian provinces on Thursday morning. He was welcomed by the Friday prayer leader, the representative of the Leader in the southeastern province, and a group of provincial officials.

In addition to visiting the Science and Technology Park of Zahedan University, the President will hold separate meetings with economic activists, influential people, intellectuals, and elites of Sistan and Baluchestan, as well as political, social, and cultural activists there.

Pezeshkian will then participate in the provincial planning and administrative meeting, followed by presenting a televised report on the trip to the people.

MNA/6294368