Erdogan reacts to Russia's revised nuclear doctrine

"Certainly, I think that this statement by Russia is, above all, a measure taken in response to the stance taken against it concerning the use of conventional weapons. I think that this issue must be considered by NATO officials. Russia has the right and ability to protect itself and to take measures for its defense. And it was compelled to take these measures. Much like we, NATO countries, must protect ourselves and take steps to do so," Erdogan said at a press conference following the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The Turkish president also reiterated that "both Russia and Ukraine are Turkey’s neighbors." "At this stage, we must protect our bilateral ties with them. I hope that we will achieve a definitive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible and ensure the peace the planet has been eagerly awaiting," Erdogan added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the revised nuclear doctrine provides for a nuclear response if Ukraine uses Western non-nuclear missiles against Russia. Earlier, the Kremlin official emphasized that the West’s decision to use long-range missiles marked "a qualitatively new phase" of tensions.

MP/