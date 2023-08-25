Iranian judokas claim title in 2023 IBSA World Games

Vahid Nouri collected the gold medal after overcoming his Turkish rival Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the final competition of the J2 over 90-kilogram weight category at the Symphony Hall of Birmingham on Thursday evening.
Earlier in the day, Moussa Gholami overpowered Arthur Cavalcante da Silva, a representative from Brazil, in the last contest of the J1 minus 90-kilogram class, and snatched a gold medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Moreover, Vahid Jeddi defeated Feruz Sayidov of Uzbekistan in the title clash of the J2 minus 73-kilogram weight category and was awarded a gold medal.
Nathan Petit of France and Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Orazalyuli won the bronze medals.
Iranian athlete Meysam Banitaba could also earn a third-place finish in the J1 minus 60-kilogram division and pocketed a bronze medal.
MNA/Press TV
