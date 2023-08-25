  1. Sports
Iranian judokas claim title in 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iranian judo practitioners have put a tremendous end to their campaign at the 2023 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games in the United Kingdom, claiming the top podium place at the high--status tournament.

Vahid Nouri collected the gold medal after overcoming his Turkish rival Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the final competition of the J2 over 90-kilogram weight category at the Symphony Hall of Birmingham on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Moussa Gholami overpowered Arthur Cavalcante da Silva, a representative from Brazil, in the last contest of the J1 minus 90-kilogram class, and snatched a gold medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Moreover, Vahid Jeddi defeated Feruz Sayidov of Uzbekistan in the title clash of the J2 minus 73-kilogram weight category and was awarded a gold medal.

Nathan Petit of France and Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Orazalyuli won the bronze medals.

Iranian athlete Meysam Banitaba could also earn a third-place finish in the J1 minus 60-kilogram division and pocketed a bronze medal.

