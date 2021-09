Female Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi won a bronze medal at the Women's Combined at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships.

An Austrian climber won the gold medal followed by a Slovenian athlete's silver medal.

The final stage of the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships commenced in Moscow, Russia, today, where 167 athletes (70 women and 97 men) together.

KI