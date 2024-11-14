Hezbollah combatants pride shaking foundations of Zionism

The letter dated Wednesday marked the Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem’s response to one that had been penned to him by the group’s combatants on Saturday.

“You are the pride shaking the foundations of Zionism,” Sheikh Qassem wrote in the letter.

“The might of your resistance fortifies our steadfastness and achieves our victory through the defeat of our enemy,” he noted.

The Hezbollah leader commended the combatants’ “faith in the liberation of al-Quds and our occupied land,” referring to their cast-iron determination to free the holy city and the rest of the occupied territories from Israeli occupation.

“You repel the enemy with your foreheads, and drive them away beneath your feet,” Sheikh Qassem stated, adding, “You are strength in the face of arrogance and tyranny.”

He noted how the group’s members had “ventured into the depths of death, and yet continued to resist.”

Hezbollah has been putting up stiff resistance in the face of the Israeli regime’s October 2023-present escalated aggression against the country that has claimed the lives of at least 3,360 people, including women and children, so far.

The retaliation has featured hundreds of successful operations against the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli forces trying to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

Earlier in the day, the movement said more than 100 Israeli forces had been killed and over 1,000 others wounded as a result of its reprisal.

The fatalities include six Israeli troopers, who were killed by the group throughout the past 48 hours.

The deaths occurred after Hezbollah’s combatants ambushed the 51st Battalion of the Israeli military’s Golani Brigade in southwestern Lebanon.

“At 10:00 AM, Zionist forces entered a building where Hezbollah soldiers were waiting. As soon as they entered, four Hezbollah combatants reportedly emerged from a nearby tunnel and opened fire,” the group said of the operation.

“At the same time, the resistance combatants were supported by anti-tank shells from all sides. They continued targeting them for three hours until 1:00 PM,” it added.

The group’s retaliatory strikes have also led to the destruction of more than 43 of the regime’s advanced Merkava tanks, over eight military bulldozers, and several armored vehicles, personnel carriers, and Hummer vehicles.

The movement has also managed to strike down more than six of the regime’s state-of-the-art Hermes drones.

