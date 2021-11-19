Iran to take part at Sulaymaniyah's book fair

The Islamic Republic of Iran will take part for the first time at the 3rd Sulaimaniyah International Book Fair aiming to present more than 800 books in various fields, Iranian Book and Literature House said in a statement.

Introducing new books, organizing meetings between Persian students of Sulaimaniyah universities with the prominent Iranians writers, holding joint meeting with writers from Sulaimaniyah, consultation with publishers to exchange their books, introduction of Iranian English-language publication industry, promotion of Tehran International Book Fair, inviting foreign publishers to attend in the Tehran International Book Fair, introducing the sponsored projects of Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, among others are the main programs of the Iranian Book and Literature House in the Sulaimaniyah International Book Fair.

