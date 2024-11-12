Israel blocks ICRC entry to Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

Israel's security and political cabinet decided in its latest meeting to prevent the Red Cross from entering Gaza. The decision comes amid growing international concern over the deteriorating health and humanitarian conditions in the northern Gaza Strip, with the ICRC and the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the situation has reached catastrophic levels, Iran Press reported.

For over a month, northern Gaza has been under an intense blockade, halting the delivery of food, water, and medical supplies and effectively suspending rescue and emergency services. This has compounded the crisis for Gaza’s residents, who face increasingly severe shortages of basic necessities.

Stephanie Eller, deputy head of the ICRC mission in Gaza, described the situation in northern Gaza as “extremely deplorable” and emphasized the urgent need for safe passage for those wishing to leave the area. "Continuous evacuation orders and severe restrictions on the import of aid are making life unbearable for civilians," she said.

The WHO Director-General also recently referred to the conditions in northern Gaza as “catastrophic,” echoing calls for immediate humanitarian intervention to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population.

SD/