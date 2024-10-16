Russia to give military aid to N. Korea if it attacked

"If an act of aggression is committed against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, all necessary measures will be taken in accordance with our legislation, in accordance with the DPRK's legislation," he said to a question from TASS.

Rudenko said clauses to that effect are contained in the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea that was submitted to the State Duma for ratification the day before.

"The treaty says it all: article three, article four. The treaty is signed, so it is public," he said. "It has Article 4, which deals precisely with the issue of mutual assistance in case of aggression, that the sides, in case of aggression against one of the sides, will provide each other with any necessary assistance, including military assistance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier submitted a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea to the State Duma for ratification. The treaty was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.

The treaty provides that the sides on a permanent basis maintain and develop, taking into account their national legislation and their international obligations, relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law relating to friendly relations and cooperation between countries. The sides seek to establish global strategic stability and a fair multipolar international system, according to a memo to the treaty.

The treaty states that in the event of an imminent threat of an act of armed aggression against one of the sides, the sides shall, at the request of one of the sides, immediately activate bilateral channels for consultations with a view to coordinating their positions and agreeing on possible practical measures to assist each other to help eliminate the threat. In the event that one of the sides comes under an armed attack by any country or several countries and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other side will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the DPRK.

MNA/