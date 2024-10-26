  1. Iran
VP Aref says Iran's authority humiliates foes

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref says the authority of the Islamic Republic humiliates the enemies of Iran.

Aref reacted to Israel’s adventurous actions in his X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. 

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement on Saturday announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

The authority of the Islamic Republic humiliates the enemies of the Iranian nation, he wrote in a post decorated with a photo of the Iranian flag.

At 02:15 local time (10:45 GMT late Friday), sounds resembling explosions were heard in several parts of Iran, particularly west of the capital. Additionally, Iran's anti-missile system was once again activated in some eastern and central areas about two and a half hours later in response to new strikes.

