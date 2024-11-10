Iran's pres., Saudi Crown Prince discuss region

In the telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed out that he was unable to accept the invitation of the King of the Muslim country to participate in the special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) due to his busy schedule.

Pezeshkian stated that "Iran's First Vice President Mr. Dr. Aref is participating in the meeting on my behalf and I have no doubt that this summit will have effective and concrete results for stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime and the war and bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon through his excellency's wisdom."

MNA