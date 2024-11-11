Islamic leaders urge urgent end to Israel aggression in Gaza

In an address to the joint meeting of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Ghei condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that words cannot express the plight of the Palestinian people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the Arab and Islamic countries to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He also demanded the implementation of a UN resolution to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.

More than 50 leaders of Arab and Islamic countries are in Riyadh to take part in the summit.

Ahead of the meeting, Hamas called for the formation of an alliance of Arab and Islamic nations to pressure Israel and its supporters to end the atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran did not attend the meeting due to pressing “executive matters.” But in a phone call with the Saudi crown prince, Pezeshkian said Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will attend the summit.

The summit comes one year after a similar gathering of the OIC and Arab League, during which leaders condemned Israeli actions in Gaza as “barbaric.”

On Sunday afternoon, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired the preparatory ministerial meeting ahead of Monday’s session.

The Saudi Press Agency said, “The escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, including the brutal Israeli aggression, has compelled Arab and Islamic leaders to take urgent action.”

“Key priorities include halting the aggression, protecting civilians, providing support to the Palestinian and Lebanese people, unifying positions, and exerting pressure on the international community to take decisive steps to end the ongoing attacks and establish lasting peace and stability in the region.”

MA/Press TV