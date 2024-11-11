Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Iran's soil

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, made the remarks at the opening of a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh.

In an address at the summit on Monday, the crown prince condemned the “massacre committed against Palestinian and Lebanese people”, Al Jazeera reported.

He urged Israel “to refrain from any further act of aggression”, and urged countries around the world to recognize the Palestinian statehood.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, also joined the Saudi Crown Prince in condemning Israel’s military operation in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that “words cannot express the plight of the Palestinian people”.

The Saudi Press Agency said Israel’s “aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon “has compelled Arab and Islamic leaders to take urgent action”.

“Key priorities [for the summit] include halting the aggression, protecting civilians, providing support to the Palestinian and Lebanese people, unifying positions, and exerting pressure on the international community to take decisive steps to end the ongoing attacks and establish lasting peace and stability in the region,” it added.

MNA