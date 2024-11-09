Russia says Ukraine supports terrorists in Africa

"The destructive activities of the criminal Kyiv regime, which openly supports terrorist groups in Africa, must not go unnoticed," Mikhno said speaking at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which runs on November 9-10 on the federal territory of Sirius, TASS reported.

According to the diplomat, Russia will continue fighting against this unacceptable practice on the African continent as well as in the rest of the regions across the globe.

Previously made statements on behalf of Ukrainian officials regarding Kyiv's provision of assistance to terrorist forces in Mali are an obvious proof of their support for international terrorism, Mikhno pointed out.

"This is why, a decision of the Republic of Mali and Niger to immediately sever diplomatic relations with Kyiv, is absolutely logical in our opinion," he added.

MP/PR