Europe on the verge of sweeping changes

"Europe stands on the threshold of sweeping changes," the minister said. "The presidential election in the US changed the situation. It is obvious that the European strategy [in respect of Ukraine], which has clearly failed, cannot be continued," Szijjarto said on the air with HirTV television.

The EU strategy is unsustainable because Trump intends to change the US approach to developments in Ukraine and Europe will not be able to support the Ukrainian army alone, the top Hungarian diplomat noted.

"We need a new strategy for the good of Europe, so that problems of concern for us do not hang over our head," the minister stressed.

MP/PR