Syria reports of Zionist regime's attack on sites in Aleppo

The explosions heard near Al-Safirah city in Aleppo were described as Israeli attacks on the region, the official Syrian sources reported on Saturday.

A correspondent from the Syrian official news agency SANA reported that preliminary information suggests the Israeli military has invaded the area surrounding Al-Safirah.

Additionally, Russia's Sputnik news agency quoted its correspondent, stating that Israeli warplanes launched several missiles at the region from above the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Some sources have reported that the Israeli attack targeted a scientific research center near the city of Al-Safirah in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo.

A Syrian military official also stated to SANA that the Zionist regime launched an aerial attack using several missiles from the southeast of Aleppo, targeting multiple positions on the outskirts of the city and in the countryside of Idlib.

The military official added that the Israeli airstrike injured several Syrian soldiers and caused material damage.

