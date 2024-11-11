Largest US command post in Syria comes under rocket attack

The outpost, which is located in the al-Omar Oilfield in the village of al-Khazra in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr Province, was targeted with five rockets on Sunday, field sources told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Monday.

The strike triggered several back-to-back explosions at the base, they added.

An al-Mayadeen correspondent, meanwhile, reported that sirens had gone off at the American occupation base in the Conoco Gasfield in the countryside of Dayr al-Zawr’s capital of the same name.

The development was followed by extensive overflight of the base by American warplanes, the network added.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for either development.

