Iranian Communications Minister Sattar Pour-Hashemi and the Minister of Communications of Venezuela Freddy Nanez also discussed the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon in the meeting.

"Our duty is to present a true image of the crimes of this regime to the people of the world," the Iranian minister stressed.

He also hailed the Venezuelan government and people for their stance in condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime.

