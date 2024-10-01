Venezuela, Russia to sign 10-year strategic alliance

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported from Moscow that an intergovernmental commission of the two countries will be held at the end of the year. And there we are going to sign a strategic alliance for the next 10 years. So Venezuela considers Russia a great older sister. And Russia is counting on Venezuela as a fundamental force in Latin America," Maduro said.

Rodriguez visited Moscow at the end of September, where she took part in the events of the Russian Energy Week and also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is the co-chair of the high-level intergovernmental commission, Sputnik reported.

Following the talks between Rodriguez and Chernyshenko, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year in Caracas.

"Russia has deep, strategic, fraternal relations with Venezuela. Commander Hugo Chavez and [President Vladimir] Putin have created something wonderful. I helped with this as chancellor, and then as president, we strengthened relations in all areas — in the energy sector, in industry, agriculture, education, economics, politics. We coincide 100% in politics and diplomacy, our worldview [coincides] 100%. And in the military sphere too. Good, deep military cooperation, which is only getting stronger over time," the Venezuelan president added.

