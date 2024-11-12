Iraqi Resistance attacks Israeli military base with drones

The umbrella group of anti-terror combatants in the Arab country announced in a statement published on the Telegram channel that it had “attacked a military target in the southern occupied lands using drones” in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Resistance group stressed that the drone attack was carried out “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

It also vowed to continue “striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.”

The Resistance group provided no further details about the drone strikes or the targeted Israeli military base.

Since Israel launched its brutal war in Gaza in early October last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted similar operations. The group has also attacked US military bases in Iraq and Syria, denouncing Washington’s support for the occupying regime in its genocidal war against Palestinians.

The ongoing Israeli war has resulted in the deaths of at least 43,374 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with another 102,261 people injured.

AMK/PressTV