Heal your problems, don't blame others: Russia to US

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that the United States should focus on healing its own democracy instead of blaming other countries for its own failures.

Zakharova made this comment in connection with American accusations of Russian interference in the presidential election, after which Republican Party candidate Donald Trump declared victory.

"America is sick and that American problems should be solved by American society,” she said, according to Reuters as quoted by TASS.

In her words, regardless of the election results, Russia will continue to pursue its strategic goals.

"We will live as it is convenient for us, as dictated by our history and the goals we set for ourselves. Let them catch up with us," added Zakharova.

Zakharova also commented on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's re-election as a congresswoman, noting that she would have to work in a Republican majority environment.

According to Zakharova, this will turn into “hell” for Pelosi, who, in her words, she “honestly deserved with her Russophobia”.

