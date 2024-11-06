Resistance Front to make Zionist enemy regret aggression

Lebanese Hezbollah's new Secretary-General Sheikh Naeem Qassem delivered a speech on Wednesday.

This is the second speech by Sheikh Naeem Qassem after he was elected as the new Secretary-General of Hezbollah last Tuesday October 30.

In his speech, Qassem said that "Late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah achieved highest medal of honor."

He warned that, " Netanyahu pursuing very large project that goes beyond Gaza, Lebanon."

He explained Netanyahu's objectives in invading Lebanon, saying that the Israeli regime's premier seeks to end the existence of Hezbollah, to occupy Lebanon, to change the West Asia's map

"Resistance had prepared forces for Israeli war of aggression," the new Hezbollah chief said, adding that "Resistance combatants enjoy solid entrenched ideology; They are ready for martyrdom."

"The US, the great Satan, provides Israeli regime with anything they want," he said elsewhere, adding that "Only one thing will end the war of aggression, which is the battlefield."

"Resistance front enjoys tens of thousands of trained forces ready to fight," he continued, adding that "The Resistance Front will make Zionist enemy regret aggression."

Hezbollah's leader says the movement has enough resources, both in terms of weaponry and forces, to confront Israeli aggression in Lebanon.

"Resistance has no choice but to prevent aggression from achieving goals," he said, noting that " Strength of Resistance lies in its sustainability "

"Resistance front will achieve victory as promised by Allah the Almighty," added the Hezbollah leader.

Meanwhile, he noted that "The Resistance is ready for negotiations as soon as Zionist entity ends aggression."

"Lebanese sovereignty must be upheld completely," he further noted.

"The Zionist enemy does not acknowledge defeats, pain inflicted upon its ranks," Qassem continued to say.

