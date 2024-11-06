China hopes for peaceful coexistence with US: Foreign Min.

"China hopes for peaceful and stable coexistence with the US on the basis of mutual benefits and respect," the spokeswoman said, TASS reported.

She also noted that the current presidential election is a US domestic political issue, and indicated that China "respects any choice of the American people."

According to the forecasts of the Fox News channel and The Hill newspaper, Trump won the elections in the United States on November 5. Kamala Harris represented the ruling Democratic Party of the United States. She has been the Vice President of the United States since January 2021.

Trump was the 45th President of the United States. He lost the 2020 election to the Democrat Joe Biden.

SD/