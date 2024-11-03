American Airlines cancels flights to Israel through Aug. 2025

American Airlines will not fly to Israel again until the end of the summer. The airline had previously canceled its flights until the end of March 2025, and has now extended the cancellations until the end of August 2025 at least, Ynet reported on Sunday.

The past few weeks have been significant for the aviation and tourism sector in 'Israel', with over twenty airlines canceling flights amid escalating tensions with Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups, the local media said.

MNA