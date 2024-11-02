Israel wants Russia to mediate peace deal with Hezbollah

According to the reports, Israel expects that Moscow’s involvement could add stability to any future deal and reduce dependence on the US.

“The Russians will have a special role in implementing the agreement and preventing further escalation,” a source told Zionist media, RT reported.

Commenting on the reports, Orna Mizrahi, a former Israeli official, in an interview with Newsweek claimed that while Israel “prefers the Americans,” it understands that Russia’s “good relations” with Iran could contribute to the stability of any deal on Lebanon reached in the future.

“Another point is the fact that they are part of the UN Security Council five and if we get to the point that we have some kind of a new resolution about the ceasefire in the UN Security Council, we would like the Russians to approve it,” she said.

Israeli media reports claimed this week that negotiations on a ceasefire deal in Lebanon have already reached “advanced stages.” US President Joe Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, who is mediating between Israel and Lebanon, reportedly reached preliminary agreements on the deal during a visit to Beirut earlier this week.

SD/