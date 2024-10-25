Iran Greco-Roman crowned champions of 2024 U23 World

Iran claimed the team title with 149 points with yet another incredible performance. Georgia followed with a second-place finish with 121 points and Armenia was third with 93 points.

Iran collected three gold medals and four bronzes in the competition.

Mohammad Naghousi emerged victorious over American rival Beka Melelashvili in the 82kg final 4-3 to win a gold medal.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa defeated European silver medalist Rashad Mamadov from Azerbaijan in the final 11-3 in 55kg final bout.

Fardin Hedayati added the U-23 world title with a dominant run in 130kg, beating Dmitrii Baboryko (AIN) 6-0.

Danial Sohrabi defeated Swede Georgios Barbanos 9-0 in 72kg and Shayan Habibzare emerged victorious over Richard Karelson from Estonia 8-5 in 97kg.

Erfan Jarkani beat Arman Vardanyanfrom Armenia 8-0 in the 63kg and Ali Oskou defeated Doniyorkhon Nakibov from Uzbekistan 6-4 in 77kg to collect Iran’s fourth bronze.

MA/TT