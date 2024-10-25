  1. Sports
Oct 25, 2024, 5:20 PM

Iran Greco-Roman crowned champions of 2024 U23 World

Iran Greco-Roman crowned champions of 2024 U23 World

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team won the title of the 2024 U23 World Championships in Tirana, Albania Wednesday night.

Iran claimed the team title with 149 points with yet another incredible performance. Georgia followed with a second-place finish with 121 points and Armenia was third with 93 points.

Iran collected three gold medals and four bronzes in the competition.

Mohammad Naghousi emerged victorious over American rival Beka Melelashvili in the 82kg final 4-3 to win a gold medal.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa defeated European silver medalist Rashad Mamadov from Azerbaijan in the final 11-3 in 55kg final bout.

Fardin Hedayati added the U-23 world title with a dominant run in 130kg, beating Dmitrii Baboryko (AIN) 6-0.

Danial Sohrabi defeated Swede Georgios Barbanos 9-0 in 72kg and Shayan Habibzare emerged victorious over Richard Karelson from Estonia 8-5 in 97kg.

Erfan Jarkani beat Arman Vardanyanfrom Armenia 8-0 in the 63kg and Ali Oskou defeated Doniyorkhon Nakibov from Uzbekistan 6-4 in 77kg to collect Iran’s fourth bronze.

MA/TT

News ID 223520
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News