4 Zionist killed in north of Gaza

The Zionist regime announced deadly strikes by the Palestinian Resistance in northern Gaza.

The Zionist army issued a statement announcing the death of 4 soldiers in northern Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have managed to defeat the Zionist soldiers through numerous ambushes while the north of Gaza has been completely under siege by the Zionists for more than 3 weeks now.

According to the announcement of the Gaza Ministry of Health, 132 civilians have been martyred since Tuesday morning in the brutality of the Zionists in residential areas in the north of Gaza, especially in Beit Lahia.

