Yemeni army elaborates on latest anti-Israeli operations

Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a statement emphasized that in the framework of the 5th stage of the battle, the Yemeni drone unit, in a unique operation, targeted the industrial zone of the Zionist enemy in Ashkelon in the south of the occupied territories.

The operation was carried out using several drones to defend the Palestinian and Lebanese people and support the resistance, he added.

The Yemeni armed forces will continue their military operations in response to the Zionist enemy’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and this operation will only stop when the offensives on Lebanon and Gaza are halted and the blockade is lifted, he stated.

The Yemeni Armed Forces had conducted three operations against three ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb.

In the first military operation, they targeted the ship SC MONTREAL in the southern Arabian Sea with two drones.

Saree explained that the second operation targeted the ship MAERSK KOWLOON in the Arabian Sea using a cruise missile.

The third operation was carried out against the ship MOTARO in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab with multiple ballistic missiles, achieving precise and direct hits on all three targets, he added.

Brigadier General Saree emphasized their readiness to impose a naval blockade and to target all assets affiliated with the Israeli enemy in occupied Palestine. They clarified that operations will cease only if the aggression stops, the Gaza blockade is lifted, and hostilities against Lebanon are halted.

RHM/