Russian air defense destroyed 7 Ukrainian drones

"Over the past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles", Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry added, "Two UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, two over the territory of the Bryansk region, two over the territory of the Kursk region, and one over the Black Sea."

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

AMK/PR