Israel violated all intl. laws with US support: Defense min.

Referring to the US presence in all parts of the world, including in the South China Sea and the provocation of Taiwan, the strait and international waterways such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and its role in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that these interventions are in the direction of the unilateralism of the United States in the world.

He added that justice-seeking countries, both Muslim and non-Muslim, should focus on their commonalities and strengthen them by using scientific power.

In another part of his remarks, General Nasirzadeh stated that the Zionist regime violated all international laws that were established for human rights and justice, noting that in the recent aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, the country suffered minor damage which was immediately repaired and replaced it by using Iran's knowledge and scientific power

He pointed out that if this power due to science was available to others, they would never have allowed Iran to use it.

Referring to the US decline which started a long time ago and its involvement in the Russia and Ukraine war and supporting Israel to attack Lebanon and Iran, Nasirzadeh stated that the US is acting this way as a result of understanding of this decline.

He added the US is trying to slow down the pace of global developments that would lead to the end of its unilateralism.

