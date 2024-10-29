US, Israel defense chiefs discuss regional de-escalation

In a phone call with Gallant, Austin "reiterated the US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, as well as prisoners release and cease-fire deal in Gaza," said spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement.

Austin also reaffirmed Washington’s "ironclad support" for the defense of Israel and said the US is "well postured" to defend US personnel, allies and partners, Ryder added.

Early Saturday, Israeli forces carried out strikes against Iranian military targets.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 43,000 people, mostly women and children since last October.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 2,700 people have been killed and over 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that West Asia is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

