Oct 27, 2024, 1:53 PM

Russia considering response to attacks with long-range weapon

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Russia’s Defense Ministry is considering various options of response to possible attacks with long-range weapons on Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin said.

Technically such attacks may only be made directly by NATO countries’ military, not by Ukraine, the president stressed.

"We will have to respond to it respectively. How to respond, when, where particularly is too early to say so far," he said, TASS reported.

"Of course, our military agency is considering it and it will offer various response options," Putin added.

The Kyiv regime is not able to independently carry out high-accuracy strikes deep into Russia, he noted.

Earlier, the Russian president stressed that such attacks would mean the West’s direct involvement in the conflict and a direct confrontation between Moscow and the alliance.

