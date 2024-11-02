  1. Politics
NATO undecided on intercepting projectiles over Ukraine

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Warsaw and its NATO partners have not yet decided as to whether they will intercept projectiles over Ukrainian territory, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"Such a decision has not yet been made, Poland together with NATO will make the decision," the Polish Foreign Minister said, according to TASS.

On July 8, following talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw and its NATO partners will discuss the possibility of taking down projectiles over western parts of Ukraine near the Polish border.

A provision on the need to launch this discussion was included in the bilateral agreement on long-term cooperation on defense and security signed by Tusk and Zelensky in Warsaw on that day.

Washington was skeptical about Warsaw’s idea. For instance, US National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby noted that this may escalate the conflict.

