Iran’s Vazhir makes history in 2024 Asian Diving C'ships

Vazhir won the bronze medal, finishing in third place in the 3-meter springboard diving event.

The host country's divers took the first and second positions.

Earlier in the tournament, Vazhir also secured a bronze medal in the one-meter springboard event, marking a historic moment as it was the first individual diving medal ever won by an Iranian athlete at the Asian Championships.

Additionally, Vazhir and Kiyomars Aslani achieved third place and won a bronze medal in the 3-meter synchronized diving competition.

The 11th Asian Diving Championship was held in Jiangmen, China, from October 24-27.

