  1. Sports
Oct 27, 2024, 1:00 PM

Iran’s Vazhir makes history in 2024 Asian Diving C'ships

Iran’s Vazhir makes history in 2024 Asian Diving C'ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Sam Vazhir, an Iranian diving athlete, made history by winning a bronze medal in the men's 3-meter springboard event at the 11th Asian Diving Championship held in China.

Vazhir won the bronze medal, finishing in third place in the 3-meter springboard diving event.

The host country's divers took the first and second positions.

Earlier in the tournament, Vazhir also secured a bronze medal in the one-meter springboard event, marking a historic moment as it was the first individual diving medal ever won by an Iranian athlete at the Asian Championships.

Additionally, Vazhir and Kiyomars Aslani achieved third place and won a bronze medal in the 3-meter synchronized diving competition.

The 11th Asian Diving Championship was held in Jiangmen, China, from October 24-27.

AMK/IRIB4365476

News ID 223621

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News