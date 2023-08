Mirabian gained 3 gold medals in the 40-44 age category of the Men Springboard 3m, 1m, and platform diving with points of 401, 343.40, and 250.80 respectively.

German and Canadian athletes stood in second and third places after Mirabian in the Men Springboard 3m.

A total of 14 divers competed in the Men Springboard 3m and 1m, while 7 athletes competed in the platform diving.

The 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships are being held in Kyushu, Japan from Aug. 2 to 11.

