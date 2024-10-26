Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments in Iran, region

During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, Qatar Tribune reports.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of Israel's targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law.

He expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern over the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation, stressing the need for all concerned parties to exercise self-restraint and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability in the region.

MNA/