  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2024, 9:48 PM

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments in Iran, region

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments in Iran, region

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, Qatar Tribune reports.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of Israel's targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law.

He expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern over the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation, stressing the need for all concerned parties to exercise self-restraint and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability in the region.

MNA/

News ID 223599
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News