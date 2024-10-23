Large number of Israeli armored vehicles damaged: Report

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted high-ranking sources of the Israeli army as saying that the army’s maintenance and repair center cannot repair this amount of tanks, armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles.

The sources did not mention the exact number of tanks and weapons damaged by Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance groups.

The damaged vehicles include Merkava tanks, and Tiger and Etan armored vehicles, which are carried out by the maintenance center of the Israeli army.

MNA/