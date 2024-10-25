Air Defense systems activated in Iranian capital

In the early hours of Saturday, several explosions were heard in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Reports suggest that some of the loud sounds were caused by the operation of air defense systems.

The situation in the capital is calm and airports in Tehran are operating normally.

An official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport rejected the allegations over the occurrence of a security incident and said that the flights are being carried out based on the schedule.

According to an official in the Public Relations Department of the Air Defense of Tehran Province, the sound heard in Tehran was related to the activation of the Air Defense of the Province in three sites outside of Tehran. Further details are under investigation.

Iran's air defense force issued a statement following the Israeli regime's aggression on Iranian soil on Saturday.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

Further details are under investigation.

