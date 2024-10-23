Iranian wrestlers grab 3 medals in U23 World C’ships opener

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won one gold medal and two bronze medals on the opening day of the sporting event.

Mohammad Naghousi, competing in the 82 kg weight class, secured the gold medal by defeating opponents from Greece, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, and the USA.

Additionally, Iranian wrestlers Daniyah Sohrabi (72 kg) and Shayan Habib Zare (97 kg) each earned bronze medals.

The 2024 U23 World Championships is underway in Tirana, Albania, from October 21 to 27.

